One of the best picture nominees at the upcoming Academy Awards tops the DVD releases for the week of March 7.
“Women Talking”: In filmmaker Sarah Polley’s latest feature, an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ bestselling 2018 novel, a group of Mennonite women hold a secret meeting to discuss the series of sexual assaults perpetrated by the men in their colony. Starring Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw.
“On its surface, ‘Women Talking’ doesn’t seem particularly cinematic, but Polley and the actors make it mesmerizing; pulling us into these women’s lives, moment by quiet moment,” writes Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald in her review. “Raised illiterate and in obedience, these women aren’t accustomed to thinking about what they want, and ‘Women Talking’ simply lets us watch as they puzzle out a course of action.” The resultant film, “is a powerful, moving tribute to quiet strength — and, unexpectedly, to hope.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD
“Christmas Bloody Christmas”: A software glitch sends an animatronic Santa on a murderous rampage in this Shudder horror comedy.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD
“Missing”: A daughter searches for her missing mother in this techno thriller that takes place entirely on a computer screen.
“Unseen”: A gas station clerk receives a video call from a visually impaired woman who is fleeing from her murderous ex in the woods and must serve as her eyes from afar.
