The latest installment featuring the next generation of boxers in the “Rocky” universe tops the DVD releases for the week of May 23.
“Creed III”: The third film in the “Creed” trilogy finds Adonis Creed reckoning with a figure from his past as star Michael B. Jordan steps behind the camera as well for his directorial debut. Also starring Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson.
“The movie is far from perfect; the flashbacks to the main characters’ shared childhood trauma drip-drip-drip the details in ways that can get a little frustrating,” writes Chicago Tribune critic Michael Phillips in his review. “But Jordan and Majors are the glue, and we stick with them.”
Also new on DVD May 23 are, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”: The sequel to 2019’s “Shazam!” finds the unlikely kid superhero battling, well, some furious gods.
“The Quiet Girl”: The first Irish-language film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the best international feature film category, this drama set in the early 1980s focuses on a shy 9-year-old girl with a large, dysfunctional family.
“Last Sentinel”: Kate Bosworth stars in this sci-fi thriller about a group of soldiers occupying a remote ocean base who are awaiting either their overdue relief or the next enemy attack in a near future devastated by war.
“SEAL Team: Season Six”: The Paramount+ drama about the Navy’s elite special forces unit returns for a sixth season of globe-trotting missions.
“V/H/S 99”: A teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations in this horror anthology featuring five new stories that recall the long-ago days of VHS.
“Bullets for the Bad”: A down-on-his-luck bounty hunter rides into a beleaguered town in the midst of a power struggle between a gang of outlaws and the local cattle baron in this Western.
“Petite Maman”: Criterion release of filmmaker Céline Sciamma’s 2021 drama about an 8-year-old French girl who meets a new friend while building a treehouse in the woods following the death of her grandmother.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD May 23
“John Wick: Chapter 4”: John Wick returns as America’s favorite assassin, fighting for his freedom through Osaka, Berlin and Paris.
