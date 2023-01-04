A no-nonsense journalistic drama tops the DVD releases for the week.
“She Said”: An adaptation of the bestselling book and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the sexual harassment and assaults of super-producer Harvey Weinstein, directed by Maria Schrader and starring Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as New York Times reporters Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey respectively.
“The emphasis in ‘She Said’ is on the process of information gathering and evidence, and it demonstrates how Kantor and Twohey did just that with the help of their team at The New York Times,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “With care, thoughtfulness and rigor, Schrader and the filmmakers of ‘She Said’ craft a film that shows the process of building this paradigm-shifting piece of journalism in a manner that is simultaneously thrilling and grindingly methodical, as it subtly builds to a surprisingly emotional climax.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD
“The Estate”: A group of cousins convene at their aunt’s New Orleans mansion to fight over her will — while she’s still alive. Featuring Toni Collette, Anna Faris and David Duchovny.
“Vesper”: A teen girl relies on her skill with biotech to survive in this sci-fi film set on post-apocalyptic Earth.
“Angry Neighbors”: This comedy finds an ill-tempered man declaring war on the rich guy next door after he builds a giant mansion.
“Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7”: The AMC zombie franchise spinoff returns for its first season without cast members Maggie Grace, Zoe Colletti and Garret Dillahunt.
“Piggy”: Spanish film about an overweight girl faced with an impossible dilemma after she witnesses the girls who routinely torment her get kidnapped into a stranger’s van.
“Poker Face”: Russell Crowe, who directed and co-wrote this action thriller, stars as a tech billionaire who hosts a card game where the stakes keep getting raised ever higher as the night goes on.
Also starring Liam Hemsworrth and RZA.
“The Friendship Game”: Peyton List stars in this sci-fi movie about a group of teens who find an unusual object that possesses mysterious powers.
“The Man Who Fell to Earth: Season One”: Showtime’s adaptation of the 1976 film starring David Bowie, with Chiwetel Ejiofor as the titular extraterrestrial.
“The 3rd Guest”: Following the sudden death of her daughter, a woman decides to accompany an ex on a ghost-hunting trip, with terrifying results.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD JAN. 10
“Those Who Call”: Horror film about two sisters on a road trip who break down in a small Texas town that is in the grips of an evil cult.
———
©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC