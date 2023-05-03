The latest mind-bender from director M. Night Shyamalan tops the DVD releases for the week of May 9.
“Knock at the Cabin”: A home invasion horror thriller with an apocalyptic bent in which a group of fanatical strangers attempts to convince a family to sacrifice one of their own.
“Shyamalan films are always perfectly cast, thanks to longtime casting director Douglas Aibel, who has worked with the director since ‘Unbreakable’ in 2000, and ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is no exception,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “There are no better actors to play the main trio than Ben Aldridge, Jonathan Groff and Dave Bautista, who tear into these challenging roles with an emotional and technical rigor. The rest of the small cast is uniformly excellent, including the incredible Kristen Cui in her first film role.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD
“Children of the Corn”: In this reboot, the 11th installment in the horror franchise based on the Stephen King short story, the children of a small Nebraska town become possessed and go on a bloody rampage.
“Unwelcome”: Horror movie about a couple who move to the Irish countryside for some peace and quiet, only to be beset by evil goblins.
“Yellowstone: Season Five, Part 1”: Paramount’s contemporary Western drama returns, with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton now occupying the governor’s mansion.
“Daughter”: A young woman is taken captive and made to join a cult-like family as their surrogate daughter in this thriller.
“Branded to Kill”: 4K/Blu-ray combo from the Criterion Collection of filmmaker Seijun Suzuki’s 1967 Japanese New Wave classic about an eccentric assassin on the run after a failed assignment.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD May 9
“Evil Dead Rise”: The Necronomicon unleashes fresh terrors on a mother and her family in the latest installment of the horror franchise.
“Paint”: Channeling his inner Bob Ross, Owen Wilson stars as the host of a painting show on Vermont public television who suffers an identity crisis when a younger, more popular painter arrives.
