A murder mystery featuring the return of an intrepid reporter tops the DVD releases for the week of April 4.
“Confess, Fletch”: This belated sort-of sequel to the 1985 Chevy Chase comedy finds Jon Hamm assuming the role of the cheeky reporter/detective, who must clear his name after being framed for murder.
“Who would have guessed that the best post-Draper role Hamm would play would be Gregory Mcdonald’s popular, wise-cracking sleuth Irwin Maurice Fletcher, better known as Fletch,” writes Boston Herald critic James Verniere in his review. “He doesn’t make us forget how much fun Chase was. But Hamm puts his own stamp on it, and he plays it with the effortlessness he had in ‘Mad Men.’”
ALSO NEW ON DVD April 4
“South Park: The Complete Twenty-Fifth Season”: Comedy Central’s foul-mouthed fourth graders return in Season 25 of the animated sitcom.
“War Trap”: French World War II drama about two soldiers trapped underground when Germans forces attack their position.
“Match Struck”: The disjointed lines between fact and fiction begin to blur for a struggling writer as she struggles to finish her latest novel.
“The New Hands”: A serial killer with mangled digits aspires to assemble a new pair of hands formed by pieces of his victims in this horror film.
“Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection”: All four “TNG” films featuring Capt. Picard and crew arrive on 4K Ultra HD just ahead of First Contact Day on April 5, which marks the day Vulcans first made contact with humans.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD April 4
“The Amazing Maurice”: This animated film following the adventures of a scheming ginger cat is adapted from Terry Pratchett’s 2001 novel.
“Mickey & Friends: 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2”: Compilation of animated shorts featuring Mickey Mouse and other classic Disney characters.
