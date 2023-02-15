An ode to the movie theater itself tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 21.
“Empire of Light”: Sam Mendes’ latest feature, starring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and Colin Firth, explores the unlikely friendship between two employees working at a cinema in Margate, England, in 1980.
“As movie lovers and appreciators of the experience that is 35mm projected in a beautiful old movie house, it’s easy to understand where Mendes is coming from, and to agree with his assertions,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “But as a movie lover wanting to fall in love with a story, ‘Empire of Light’ does not provide that experience.”
ALSO ON DVD FEB. 21
“Running the Bases”: Sports drama about a prep baseball coach who faces adversity on and off the diamond after leaving his small town for a job coaching at a larger high school.
“Nocebo”: Thriller starring Eva Green as a woman suffering from a mysterious ailment that resists all treatment until a traditional healer arrives, revealing a disturbing surprise.
“Station Eleven”: HBO limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s post-apocalyptic novel about the survivors of a global pandemic, set across several intertwining timelines. Featuring Mackenzie Davis and Gael Garcia Bernal.
“The Inspection”: Based on his own life story, writer-director Elegance Bratton makes his feature debut with this drama about a young Marine who faces homophobia both at boot camp and at home. Starring Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union and Bokeem Woodbine.
The Old Way”: Nicolas Cage stars in this Western as a former gunslinger turned father looking to live a quiet life, only to have the son of one of his past victims show up seeking vengeance.
“The Price We Pay”: Things go from bad to worse in this horror thriller when two men take a woman hostage after a failed robbery and make her drive them to a remote area, only to have their vehicle break down near a farmhouse harboring dangers of its own. Stars Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumba.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD FEB. 21
“A Man Called Otto”: Tom Hanks enters his grumpy old man era in this dark but hopeful comedy about a curmudgeon finding community.
“Lamya’s Poem”: This family-friendly animated movie follows a Syrian refugee girl who enters into a dream world after finding a book of poetry by Rumi, a 13th-century Persian poet.
———
©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC