The year’s most drama filled movie, both onscreen and behind the scenes, tops the DVD releases for the week of Nov. 29.
“Don’t Worry Darling”: A housewife in a utopian 1950s community starts to question her existence when strange things begin to happen in this film that generated plenty of off-camera headlines as well. Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, who also directed.
In her review for Tribune News Service, critic Katie Walsh found the film to be “a dizzyingly gorgeous and intoxicating project that combines ‘The Stepford Wives,’ ‘Gaslight’ and ‘The Truman Show’ into an aesthetically retro riff of modern social commentary.” Despite this, however, “below the shiny, stylized surface of ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ there is just a jumble of provocative and ultimately incoherent ideas.”
ALSO ON DVD NOV. 29
“Emily the Criminal”: Aubrey Plaza stars as a broke artist who finds herself dabbling in L.A.’s criminal underworld as a means to pay off her student loans.
“Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon”: Animated family-friendly outing in which the heroine and her spirit animal guides must save their rainforest home.
“Detective Knight: Rogue”: Bruce Willis stars as an LAPD detective in the opening movie of this action trilogy, which finds him chasing the criminals who injured his partner in a Halloween shootout.
“Ghosts: Season 1”: A young couple inherit a country manor only to find it’s also occupied by the apparitions of prior occupants in this sweet-natured CBS sitcom.
“Origins of Hip-Hop”: A&E docuseries exploring the roots of the culturally dominant musical genre.
“Riverdale: Season 6”: The supernatural CW drama based on the Archie Comics characters returns for a sixth season.
“See You Next Christmas”: This rom-com centers on two perpetually single people who attend the same annual holiday party every year.
“The Flight Attendant: The Complete Seasons 1 & 2”: Kaley Cuoco stars as the titular airline worker who wakes up next to a dead man one day in this HBO Max mystery comedy.
“The Offer”: Paramount+ limited series that dramatizes the behind-the-scenes story of the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 epic “The Godfather.” Starring Miles Teller, Matthew Goode and Dan Fogler.
“Westworld: The Complete Fourth Season”: The final season of HBO’s futuristic sci-fi drama starring Evan Rachel Wood as a robot fighting for android freedom.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD NOV. 29
“Summertime Dropouts”: A pop-punk band looks to score their big break at Warped Tour in this comedy film.
