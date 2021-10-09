California became the first state in the nation Saturday to adopt a law requiring large retail stores to provide gender-neutral toy sections under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The new law, which takes effect in 2024, says retail stores with 500 or more employees must sell some toys and child care products outside of areas specifically labeled by gender. Retailers can continue to offer other toys and child care goods in traditional boys and girls sections if they choose to.
Newsom offered no comment on the bill signing, one of several announced in the final batch of legislative actions weighed for the year.
Assembly Bill 1084 continues a gradual shift in the retail industry away from strictly marketing children’s products under traditional gender stereotypes, said Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low of Campbell, who introduced the legislation. Target dropped boys and girls toy sections in 2015, and other retailers have since moved away from gender-specific labels.
Newsom also signed a bill into law Saturday that will phase out the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other small off-road engines by as soon as 2024.
Assembly Bill 1346 directs the California Air Resources Board to phase out the sale of small off-road engines by 2024 or as soon as feasible, whichever comes later. The new law also directs the board to identify and make available, where feasible, funding for commercial rebates to go toward the purchase of electric equipment.
Newsom’s signature comes a year after he signed an executive order phasing out the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Under the new law, retailers will be limited to selling zero-emission equipment, such as electric- or battery-powered gear as part of an effort to cut down on emissions.