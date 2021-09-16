Public health officials on Thursday reported 1,257 total new COVID-19 cases in Smith County residents since Monday along with an increase in the rate of community spread of the virus in the county.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District’s twice-weekly report showed 714 new confirmed cases along with 543 probable cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. The numbers pushed total active cases from 6,087 on Monday to 7,327.
According to NET Health, there were 358 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Thursday, which is lower than a peak high of 389 set around Labor Day weekend.
About 36 Smith County Jail inmates on Thursday had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents the past 72 hours, from noon Monday to noon Thursday.
In data released Thursday, Smith County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection rose by 6.08%, coming in at 137.48. The spread level is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
All seven counties covered by NET Health on Thursday again had “substantial” levels of community spread. Substantial community spread represents “large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission,” according to NET Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in a region that includes Longview and Tyler have decreased slightly in recent days after setting a pandemic high on Sept. 8, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, there were 774 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, 262 of those were in ICUs. Just more than a week ago, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations in recent weeks have surpassed a peak in January when the single-day number of patients peaked at 684 on Jan. 6.
The portion of residents in Smith County who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 has changed by about a half-percentage point in the past three days, according to DSHS.
In Smith County, 53.60% of people 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 45.46% of people 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data shows 81.59% of people aged 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Thursday, while 74.87% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
Other counties
Gregg County had 1,182 confirmed and 2,899 probable active cases Thursday. Confirmed recoveries were at 7,111, while there were 6,353 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County had 1,072 confirmed active cases and 712 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,669, and there were 2,342 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 738 confirmed active cases and 717 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 3,309, and 2,141 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had 231 confirmed active cases and 877 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,140, and probable recoveries were at 1,714, the health district reported.
Wood County had 663 confirmed active cases and 799 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 2,396, and there were 1,768 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had 132 confirmed active and 179 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 504, and there were 487 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.