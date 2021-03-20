For the first time since 2006, the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks are back in the Big Dance.
Head coach Mark Kellogg and his Ladyjacks, the Southland Conference champions, are the No. 12 seed and will tangle with No. 5 seed Georgia Tech on Sunday in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (ESPNU) at Bill Greehey Arena on the St. Mary's University campus in San Antonio.
SFA (24-2) has won 19-consecutive games.
The Ladyjacks have individuals in the nation’s top-25 in four categories. Marissa Banfield ranks 20th in the nation for 3-point field goals made (65) and 20th for 3-point field goal percentage (42.5) Aiyana Johnson is 23rd nationally with 52 blocks and Stephanie Visscher ranks 18th in the NCAA with 65 steals.
The winner of SFA and GaTech will play
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Texas A&M coach Gary Blair felt his team should have been the top seed in the Mercado Region.
The Aggies won the SEC regular season title after beating No. 1 seed South Carolina, but likely lost their shot to be a top seed in the tournament for the first time after losing to Georgia in the tournament semifinal.
Blair was a bit irked that his team didn’t get a 1-seed but said it gives Texas A&M a chance to prove people wrong. The Aggies are in their 15th straight tournament under Blair, and it's the 10th anniversary of their only national title in 2011.
“I love to go out and show people what this team can do and what this coaching staff and I can do to put together a game plan,” Blair said. “I’m not one of the blue bloods yet, but I’m in the conversation.”
Texas A&M meets No. 15 seed Troy on Monday night.
BAYLOR BEARS
Connecticut and Baylor didn't get to play their scheduled game in January because Lady Bear's coach Kim Mulkey came down with COVID-19.
They have a chance to meet again if both top seeds advance in the NCAA Tournament's River Walk regional. But UConn must first win at least a of couple games without coach Geno Auriemma, who begins the tournament isolating at home after he too became infected with the coronavirus.
The Hall of Famer said having no control over what happens on the court 1,950 miles away will make it hard for him to watch.
"I might need to hide down in the basement and have somebody come down and give me the update," he said.
Associate head coach Chris Dailey, who is 10-0 filling in for Auriemma, will lead the Huskies. Connecticut is seeking a record 12th NCAA title and the Huskies first hurdle will be getting past High Point (22-6) in the first round on Sunday.
Dailey, who was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, said she doesn't expect Auriemma's absence will have much impact on how the Huskies play.
"This preparation didn't start Monday or Tuesday," she said. "This preparation started in September. So what we've done well and what we've gotten better at all year will be part of what we do against High Point. And what we've not been good at all year will probably be evident, or hopefully less evident against High Point."
Baylor, which opens with Jackson State, is working toward a fourth title and is technically the defending champion, having won the 2019 tournament.
Mulkey said her team is playing in part for the four seniors she had last year who were not able to defend their title after COVID-19 shut everything down.
"It was pulled out from under 'em," she said. "They never got a chance to get back to a Final Four. So, I want our players not to look back to that, but to always remember that could have been them. So play the game as if tomorrow's not promised."