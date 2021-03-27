UCONN 92, IOWA 72
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 27 points, Paige Bueckers had 18 and No. 1 UConn beat fifth-seeded Iowa 92-72 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
The game featured a matchup of talented freshmen in Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark. The friends had taken the women’s basketball world by storm this season.
Bueckers became the third freshman to earn All-America honors. Clark led the nation in scoring and came into the regional semifinals averaging 29 points in the tournament.
They didn’t disappoint.
Bueckers also had nine rebounds and eight assists for UConn (27-1). Clark had 21 points for Iowa (20-10) on 7-for-21 shooting.
The game marked the return of UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who missed the opening two rounds because he was recovering from the coronavirus. Auriemma arrived in San Antonio on Wednesday.
Next up for the Huskies is Baylor on Monday night in the River Walk regional final.
INDIANA 73, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 70
Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help Indiana reach the regional final for the first time in school history.
Indiana (21-5) had been in the Sweet 16 just once before, back in 1983 before the women’s NCAA Tournament became a 64-team field.
No. 4 seed Indiana led 70-60 with 2:51 left before top-seeded N.C. State scored eight straight points to get within two with 1:21 left. The Wolfpack (22-3) had a chance to tie it, but Elissa Cunane missed a contested layup with 30 seconds left.
Raina Perez made a jumper in the lane to get N.C. State back within two with 13.5 seconds left. Patberg then hit one of two free throws to make it 73-70 and Cunane missed badly on a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.
Jada Boyd scored 18 points for N.C. State, and Perez had 17.