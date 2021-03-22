AUSTIN (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored nine points over the final six minutes, and No. 2 seed Texas A&M escaped an upset bid by No. 15 Troy, 84-80, in a first-round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game.
Destiny Pitts made four free throws over the final 6 seconds, giving the Aggies the last cushion they needed to avoid what would have ranked among the biggest surprises in tournament history. No 15 seed has ever beaten a No. 2.
Nixon finished with 21 points. Ciera Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies (24-2).
Texas A&M will face Iowa State in the second round.
Alexus Dye scored 26 points for Troy (22-6), but fouled out with 31 seconds to play.
TEXAS 81, BRADLEY 62
SAN MARCOS (AP) — Charli Collier had 23 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 6 seed Texas beat Bradley 81-62 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Monday night.
Collier swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first quarter, capping a 13-0 run that put the Longhorns (19-9) ahead to stay after the Braves took their only lead in their first-ever NCAA tourney game.
It was the 18th double-double this season for Collier, a junior who has already declared herself available for next month’s WNBA draft. Audrey Warren added 19 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor had 12 and Ashley Chevalier 10.
Lasha Petree scored a season-high 33 points and Gabi Haack had 16 points and eight rebounds for the mid-major Braves (17-12), who like Texas finished fifth in their conference during the regular season.
WRIGHT STATE 66, ARKANSAS 62
AUSTIN (AP) — Angel Baker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left, and No. 13 Wright State beat No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 on Monday in the biggest upset so far in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Jada Roberson made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the victory for the Horizon League Tournament champions.
Baker scored 26 points to help the Raiders (19-7) become the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012.
Chelsea Dungee had 27 points for Arkansas (19-9).
NCAA Men Gonzaga rolls past Oklahoma into Sweet 16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme as the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma 87-71 on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga (28-0) won its 32nd straight game dating to last season, passing its first real test of the NCAAs in the Bulldogs’ quest to be the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago.
The Bulldogs easily dispatched Norfolk State in the first round, but the Sooners were the first power conference opponent for Gonzaga since it embarrassed Virginia in late December.
It didn’t matter all that much. Oklahoma became the 25th straight team the Bulldogs beat by double digits — although the Sooners fought valiantly to keep it from becoming a blowout.
The Zags advanced to their sixth straight Sweet 16 and will next face Creighton in the West Region.
Austin Reaves scored 27 points for Oklahoma (16-11).
Timme, sporting a handlebar mustache, was 9 of 12 shooting and 12 of 14 at the free-throw line. Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs added 16 points each for Gonzaga.
CREIGHTON 72, OHIO 58
Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to help Creighton beat Ohio, securing the program’s first trip to the round of 16 in 47 years.
Damien Jefferson added 15 points for the fifth-seeded Bluejays (22-8). They had a cold opening few minutes before the offense — and Zegarowski in particular — got rolling with a strong performance that built a double-digit lead by halftime against an upstart trying to spring a second straight tournament upset.
The last time Creighton made it to the regional semifinals, it was 1974 and the tournament field had 25 teams.
Zegarowski finished 7 for 16 from the field with four 3-pointers.
Dwight Wilson III scored 12 points to lead Ohio (17-8), the Mid-American Conference champion. The 13th-seeded Bobcats opened the tournament by bouncing 2019 champion Virginia on Saturday night.
OREGON 95, IOWA 80
Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past five NCAA Tournaments.
The seventh-seeded Ducks (21-6) were put in an unprecedented spot, advancing to the West Region’s second round without playing a game. Virginia Commonwealth’s multiple positive COVID-19 tests took care of that, leaving Oregon with a nine-day break since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament title game.
Oregon’s offense hummed like it was fresh off the line once the ball went up.
The Ducks shot 56% and hit 11 3-pointers. LJ Figueroa made five 3s while scoring 21 points and Will Richardson added 19 points. Oregon will next face either Kansas or Pac-12 rival Southern California.
The Hawkeyes (22-9) fell one game short of the Sweet 16 for the fourth time under Fran McCaffrey. Luka Garza played like a two-time All-American, capping his stellar college career with 36 points and nine rebounds. Joe Wieskamp added 17 points.
MICHIGAN 86, LSU 78
Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory, getting 21 points each from Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks in a a roller-coaster victory over talent-rich LSU.
In a game full of big runs, the Wolverines (22-4) used the biggest — 14-1 over the decisive stretch midway through the second half — to pull away and preserve a glimmer of hope for a conference that has mostly tanked in Indianapolis.
Michigan moved on to its fourth straight Sweet 16, where it will play Florida State next weekend.
LSU’s Cameron Thomas went from lighting up Michigan to barely being able to get a shot off. He finished with 30 points but it took 23 shots, and he went 3 for 10 in the second half. The Tigers (19-10) finished shooting 39% from the floor.
FLORIDA STATE 71, COLORADO 53
Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado 71-53 and advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA Tournament.
Polite had never scored more than 15 points in a game, but the junior made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers. Florida State (18-6) will next face Michigan, which knocked out the Seminoles in the 2018 Elite Eight.
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton — recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon — again wore a boot as he walked the sideline. His Seminoles shot 53% from the field.
D’Shawn Schwartz scored 13 points for fifth-seeded Colorado (23-9), which shot 36% overall. McKinley Wright IV, Colorado’s leading scorer for the season with more than 15 points per game, finished with 10 on 4-of-12 shooting. Colorado was seeking its first Sweet 16 trip since 1969.
NCAA Tournament Glance
The Associated Press
All Times CDT
FIRST FOUR
Thursday, March 18
At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.
Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52
Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Drake 53, Wichita St. 52
UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT
EAST REGIONAL
First Round
Saturday, March 20
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66
At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.
LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Colorado 96, Georgetown 73
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
UCLA 73, BYU 62
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Indianapolis
Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Maryland 63, UConn 54
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Alabama 68, Iona 55
Second Round
Monday, March 22
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Michigan 86, LSU 78
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Florida St. 71 Colorado 53
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47
Alabama vs. Maryland (n)
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
Michigan vs. Florida St., TBA
Alabama-Maryland winner vs. UCLA, TBA
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
SOUTH REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 19
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Indianapolis
Baylor 79, Hartford 55
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis
Villanova 73, Winthrop 63
At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality
Indianapolis
North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT
At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.
Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Arkansas 85, Colgate 68
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT
Second Round
Sunday, March 21
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Villanova 84, North Texas 61
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor vs. Villanova, 4:15 p.m.
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts, 6:25 p.m.
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round
Friday, March 19
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis
Illinois 78, Drexel 49
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis
Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Indianapolis
West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Rutgers 60, Clemson 56
At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.
Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56
Second Round
Sunday, March 21
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Houston 63, Rutgers 60
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon St., 1:40 p.m.
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Houston vs. Syracuse, 8:55 p.m.
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
WEST REGIONAL
First Round
Saturday, March 20
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55
At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality
Indianapolis
Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Indianapolis
Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62
At Assembly Hall
Bloomington, Ind.
Ohio 62, Virginia 58
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
Southern Cal 72, Drake 56
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis
Kansas 93, E. Washington 84
Oregon vs. VCU, no contest
Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74
Second Round
Monday, March 22
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71
Creighton 72, Ohio 58
Kansas vs. Southern Cal (n)
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oregon 95, Iowa 80
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 27
Gonzaga vs. Creighton, TBA
Kansas-Southern Cal winner vs. Oregon, TBA
Regional Championship
Monday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
---
FINAL FOUR
At Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
National Semifinals
Saturday, April 3
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
National Championship
Monday, April 5
Semifinal winners, TBA