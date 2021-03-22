NCAA Texas A M Troy basketball

Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson (2) shoots over Troy guard Janiah Sandifer (10) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Monday.

 AP

AUSTIN (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored nine points over the final six minutes, and No. 2 seed Texas A&M escaped an upset bid by No. 15 Troy, 84-80, in a first-round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game.

Destiny Pitts made four free throws over the final 6 seconds, giving the Aggies the last cushion they needed to avoid what would have ranked among the biggest surprises in tournament history. No 15 seed has ever beaten a No. 2.

Nixon finished with 21 points. Ciera Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies (24-2).

Texas A&M will face Iowa State in the second round.

Alexus Dye scored 26 points for Troy (22-6), but fouled out with 31 seconds to play.

TEXAS 81, BRADLEY 62

SAN MARCOS (AP) — Charli Collier had 23 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 6 seed Texas beat Bradley 81-62 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

Collier swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first quarter, capping a 13-0 run that put the Longhorns (19-9) ahead to stay after the Braves took their only lead in their first-ever NCAA tourney game.

It was the 18th double-double this season for Collier, a junior who has already declared herself available for next month’s WNBA draft. Audrey Warren added 19 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor had 12 and Ashley Chevalier 10.

Lasha Petree scored a season-high 33 points and Gabi Haack had 16 points and eight rebounds for the mid-major Braves (17-12), who like Texas finished fifth in their conference during the regular season.

WRIGHT STATE 66, ARKANSAS 62

AUSTIN (AP) — Angel Baker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left, and No. 13 Wright State beat No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 on Monday in the biggest upset so far in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Jada Roberson made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the victory for the Horizon League Tournament champions.

Baker scored 26 points to help the Raiders (19-7) become the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012.

Chelsea Dungee had 27 points for Arkansas (19-9).

NCAA Men Gonzaga rolls past Oklahoma into Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme as the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma 87-71 on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga (28-0) won its 32nd straight game dating to last season, passing its first real test of the NCAAs in the Bulldogs’ quest to be the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago.

The Bulldogs easily dispatched Norfolk State in the first round, but the Sooners were the first power conference opponent for Gonzaga since it embarrassed Virginia in late December.

It didn’t matter all that much. Oklahoma became the 25th straight team the Bulldogs beat by double digits — although the Sooners fought valiantly to keep it from becoming a blowout.

The Zags advanced to their sixth straight Sweet 16 and will next face Creighton in the West Region.

Austin Reaves scored 27 points for Oklahoma (16-11).

Timme, sporting a handlebar mustache, was 9 of 12 shooting and 12 of 14 at the free-throw line. Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs added 16 points each for Gonzaga.

CREIGHTON 72, OHIO 58

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to help Creighton beat Ohio, securing the program’s first trip to the round of 16 in 47 years.

Damien Jefferson added 15 points for the fifth-seeded Bluejays (22-8). They had a cold opening few minutes before the offense — and Zegarowski in particular — got rolling with a strong performance that built a double-digit lead by halftime against an upstart trying to spring a second straight tournament upset.

The last time Creighton made it to the regional semifinals, it was 1974 and the tournament field had 25 teams.

Zegarowski finished 7 for 16 from the field with four 3-pointers.

Dwight Wilson III scored 12 points to lead Ohio (17-8), the Mid-American Conference champion. The 13th-seeded Bobcats opened the tournament by bouncing 2019 champion Virginia on Saturday night.

OREGON 95, IOWA 80

Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past five NCAA Tournaments.

The seventh-seeded Ducks (21-6) were put in an unprecedented spot, advancing to the West Region’s second round without playing a game. Virginia Commonwealth’s multiple positive COVID-19 tests took care of that, leaving Oregon with a nine-day break since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament title game.

Oregon’s offense hummed like it was fresh off the line once the ball went up.

The Ducks shot 56% and hit 11 3-pointers. LJ Figueroa made five 3s while scoring 21 points and Will Richardson added 19 points. Oregon will next face either Kansas or Pac-12 rival Southern California.

The Hawkeyes (22-9) fell one game short of the Sweet 16 for the fourth time under Fran McCaffrey. Luka Garza played like a two-time All-American, capping his stellar college career with 36 points and nine rebounds. Joe Wieskamp added 17 points.

MICHIGAN 86, LSU 78

Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory, getting 21 points each from Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks in a a roller-coaster victory over talent-rich LSU.

In a game full of big runs, the Wolverines (22-4) used the biggest — 14-1 over the decisive stretch midway through the second half — to pull away and preserve a glimmer of hope for a conference that has mostly tanked in Indianapolis.

Michigan moved on to its fourth straight Sweet 16, where it will play Florida State next weekend.

LSU’s Cameron Thomas went from lighting up Michigan to barely being able to get a shot off. He finished with 30 points but it took 23 shots, and he went 3 for 10 in the second half. The Tigers (19-10) finished shooting 39% from the floor.

FLORIDA STATE 71, COLORADO 53

Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado 71-53 and advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA Tournament.

Polite had never scored more than 15 points in a game, but the junior made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers. Florida State (18-6) will next face Michigan, which knocked out the Seminoles in the 2018 Elite Eight.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton — recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon — again wore a boot as he walked the sideline. His Seminoles shot 53% from the field.

D’Shawn Schwartz scored 13 points for fifth-seeded Colorado (23-9), which shot 36% overall. McKinley Wright IV, Colorado’s leading scorer for the season with more than 15 points per game, finished with 10 on 4-of-12 shooting. Colorado was seeking its first Sweet 16 trip since 1969.

NCAA Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

All Times CDT

FIRST FOUR

Thursday, March 18

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52

Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Drake 53, Wichita St. 52

UCLA 86, Michigan St. 80, OT

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday, March 20

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

UCLA 73, BYU 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Indianapolis

Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Maryland 63, UConn 54

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Alabama 68, Iona 55

Second Round

Monday, March 22

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Michigan 86, LSU 78

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Florida St. 71 Colorado 53

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47

Alabama vs. Maryland (n)

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

Michigan vs. Florida St., TBA

Alabama-Maryland winner vs. UCLA, TBA

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Friday, March 19

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Indianapolis

Baylor 79, Hartford 55

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis

Villanova 73, Winthrop 63

At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality

Indianapolis

North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT

Second Round

Sunday, March 21

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Villanova 84, North Texas 61

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor vs. Villanova, 4:15 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts, 6:25 p.m.

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Friday, March 19

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis

Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Indianapolis

West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Rutgers 60, Clemson 56

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56

Second Round

Sunday, March 21

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Houston 63, Rutgers 60

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon St., 1:40 p.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Houston vs. Syracuse, 8:55 p.m.

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Saturday, March 20

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55

At Lucas Oil Stadium Equality

Indianapolis

Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Indianapolis

Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62

At Assembly Hall

Bloomington, Ind.

Ohio 62, Virginia 58

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Southern Cal 72, Drake 56

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indianapolis

Kansas 93, E. Washington 84

Oregon vs. VCU, no contest

Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74

Second Round

Monday, March 22

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71

Creighton 72, Ohio 58

Kansas vs. Southern Cal (n)

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oregon 95, Iowa 80

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 27

Gonzaga vs. Creighton, TBA

Kansas-Southern Cal winner vs. Oregon, TBA

Regional Championship

Monday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

---

FINAL FOUR

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis

National Semifinals

Saturday, April 3

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

National Championship

Monday, April 5

Semifinal winners, TBA

 
 

