Freshman Jordyn Whitaker, of Jacksonville, belted a home run to help No. 12 seed Texas score a 4-2 win over No. 5 Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma to force a decisive third game in the NCAA Softball Super Regional.
The Longhorns (43-13) and Cowgirls (46-10) will play at 3:15 p.m. Sunday (ESPN) for the right to advance to the Women’s College World Series.
OSU won the first game 6-1 on Friday.
With the teams tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Whitaker hit a solo homer to give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead. In the sixth, junior catcher Mary Iakopo belted a two-run homer.
Texas used a strong pitching performance by sophomore Shea O’Leary.
Whitaker is 4 for 6 in her first NCAA postseason experience.