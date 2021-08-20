Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams has been suspended two games and the Aggies have been placed on two years probation for multiple self-reported NCAA violations, the Division I Committee on Infractions announced Friday.
Per the NCAA's report, the violations include Williams having impermissible contact with a prospect in July 2019. In addition, an assistant coach observed and later provided multiple tryouts with a prospect during an unofficial visit. That assistant also was found to have conducted 24 supervised, off-campus workouts with team members and a recruiting prospect that were prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The university, a men's basketball assistant coach, the men's basketball head coach and NCAA enforcement staff agreed that the program violated multiple NCAA recruiting rules," the NCAA report stated.
Along with Williams' two-game suspension, the school will also lose five official visits this year. The unnamed assistant was suspended from June 2020 through the 2020-21 season, according to the report, which also said Williams violated "head coach responsibility" rules when he allowed non-basketball staffers to instruct and coach players at multiple workouts.