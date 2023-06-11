STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Quinn Mathews threw 156 pitches and had 16 strikeouts — both career highs — in a complete game, Drew Bowser hit a two-run home run and Stanford beat Texas 8-3 Sunday night to avoid elimination at best-of-3 Stanford Super Regional.
The Cardinal (43-18) forced a decisive Game 3 on Monday night with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Stanford and Texas, which used a five-run top of the ninth to win 7-5 in Game 1, are both trying to make their third consecutive trip to Omaha, Nebraska.
Mathews (10-4), who has thrown at least 100 pitches in 15 of his 17 starts this season, scattered eight hits and a walk to get the win.
After fouling off a pair of two-strike pitches, Malcolm Moore hit an RBI double to left that gave Stanford it first lead of the game in the top of the fifth. Travis Sthele replaced starter Lebarron Johnson, with one out and Moore on second, to face Bowser, who hit a two-run shot over the wall in left and stretched the Cardinal's lead to 5-2.
Alberto Rios led off the top of the second with a walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Temo Becerra to give Stanford a 1-0 lead.
Mitchell Daly, who also hit a solo shot in the seventh, led off the bottom of the third with a single and Jared Thomas followed with an RBI triple before Dylan Campbell's sacrifice fly gave Texas (42-21) a one-run lead, but Tommy Troy answered with an RBI double in the top of the fourth to make it 2-2.
Daly hit a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to trim the deficit to 5-3 but Eddie Park hit a two-run single in Stanford's three-run ninth that capped the scoring.
The Cardinal, who finished with 15 hits and six walks, stranded 13 runners on base, including eight in scoring position.
LSU 8, Kentucky 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit a three-run home run, Riley Cooper and Gavin Guidry combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit relief and LSU beat Kentucky 8-3 Sunday night to sweep the best-of-3 Baton Rouge Super Regional.
LSU (48-15) clinched its 19th trip to the College World Series, all since 1986. Second-year coach Jay Johnson has the Tigers headed to Omaha for the first time since 2017.
Beloso's homer gave LSU a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning and the Wildcats trailed the rest of the way.
LSU starter Ty Floyd worked out of a couple jams, throwing 81 pitches in 3 1/3 innings but gave up just three runs — all on solo home runs. Cooper (4-3) came on in the fourth and pitched 3 scoreless innings.
Guidry (3) pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and got out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh with a called third strike on a curveball with runners on first and third. Just a couple pitches before he was called out looking to end the inning, designated hitter Rueben Church pulled a liner down the line in left that fell foul by inches. With the runner on first going on contact, it could have tied the game if fair.
Dylan Crews hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring and finished 1 for 2 with four walks and three RBIs. The projected top overall choice in this summer's MLB Draft, Crews is 11 for 19 with eight RBIs in five NCAA Tournament games.
Jackson Gray, Devin Burkes and Nolan McCarthy each hit a solo home run for Kentucky (40-21).
LSU has won five games in a row, including a 14-0 win over the Wildcats in Game 1.
Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jake McMurray went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs, Mac McCroskey had three RBIs and Oral Roberts beat Oregon 11-6 Sunday to win a back-and-forth best-of-3 Eugene Super Regional.
Oral Roberts (51-12) won the program's first super regional title and advanced to the College World Series for the second time in school history, 45 years after its first trip to Omaha in 1978.
McMurray's single drove in Jacob Godman and Justin Quinn's bunt single loaded the bases before Matt Hogan drew a walk to bring home Blaze Brothers and give Oral Roberts its first lead of the game, and McMurray scored when Mac McCroskey reached on a fielder's choice to make it 5-3 in the top of the third inning.
Oregon's Drew Cowley drew a walk to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Gavin Grant scored on a sacrifice fly by Sabin Ceballos. Tanner Smith drew a four-pitch walk to once again load the bases but Dalton Patten — who came on earlier in the inning with nobody out and runners on first and second — got Drew Smith (the potential go-ahead run) to fly out to end the inning with Oral Roberts leading 8-5.
Ceballos finished 2 for 2 with a solo homer and Tanner Smith hit a three-run shot for the Ducks (41-22).
Oregon overcame an eight-run deficit to win Game 1 when Drew Cowley hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning, snapping the Golden Eagles' 21-game win streak. Oral Roberts won Game 2 on a two-RBI walkoff single by Justin Quinn after trailing 7-4 in the seventh inning.
Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox went 1 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 47 games with a single in the third inning.
NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance
All Times CDT
Best of Three: x-if necessary:
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
Winston-Salem Regional
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.
(Wake Forest wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4
Game 2: Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5
Wake Forest (52-10) advances to CWS
Stanford Regional
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
(Series tied, 1-1)
Saturday, June 10: Texas 7, Stanford 5
Sunday, June 11: Stanford 8, Texas 3
Monday, June 12: Stanford (43-18) vs. Texas (42-21) (n)
Baton Rouge Regional
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.
(LSU wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: LSU 14, Kentucky 0
Game 2: LSU 8, Kentucky 3
LSU (48-15) advances to CWS
Hattiesburg Regional
At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.
(Series tied, 1-1)
Saturday, June 10: Tennessee (41-19) vs. Southern Miss (45-18), ppd.
Sunday, June 11: Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3
Sunday, June 11: Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4
Monday, June 12: Tennessee (42-20) vs. Southern Miss (45-20) (n)
Gainesville Regional
At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.
(Florida wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Game 2: Florida 4, South Carolina 0
Florida (50-15) advances to CWS
Charlottesville Regional
At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.
(Virginia wins series, 2-1)
Game 1: Duke 5, Virginia 4
Game 2: Virginia 14, Duke 4
Game 3: Virginia 12, Duke 2
Virginia (50-13) advances to CWS
Eugene Regional
At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.
(Oral Roberts wins series, 2-1)
Game 1: Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8, 9 innings
Game 2: Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7
Game 3: Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6
Oral Roberts (51-12) advances
Fort Worth Regional
At Amon Carter Stadium
Fort Worth
(TCU wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: TCU 4, Indiana St. 1
Game 2: TCU 6, Indiana St. 4
TCU (42-22) advances to CWS