HOUSTON — One of the cornerstones of Rice's rise to prominence in college baseball, José Cruz Jr., is returning to his alma mater as the 22nd head baseball coach of the Owls, Joe Karlgaard, Rice Director of Athletics, Recreation and Lifetime Fitness, announced Wednesday.
"Jose Cruz Jr. understands as well as anyone the trajectory of Rice baseball over the last three decades," Karlgaard said. "As a player, he gave us immediate credibility when he chose Rice. He saw the program grow into a perennial powerhouse through his brother playing on the 2003 CWS Championship squad, and he has felt our recent struggles as the parent of two players. He is passionate about leading the charge to bring Rice baseball back to the top of college baseball."
"It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to come home to Rice, a place that has given me and my family so much over the years," Cruz said. "Wayne Graham sold me on what Rice could become and he was right. It's up to me and my staff to return Rice baseball to the position we worked so hard to build."
Cruz joins the Owls from the Detroit Tigers, where he was in his first season with the club as a coach, focusing on hitting instruction and working with the outfielders under manager A.J. Hinch.
Cruz will remain in Detroit with the Tigers through the weekend and will formally be introduced early next week.