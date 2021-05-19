NBA Playoff Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Central
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18
Indiana 144, Charlotte 117
Boston 118, Washington 100
Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19
Memphis 100, San Antonio 96
Golden State at L.A. Lakers (n)
Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
Friday, May 21
Memphis at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, 8 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Saturday, May 22
Eastern Conference
Miami at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia vs. TBD
Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Utah vs. TBD
Phoenix vs. TBD