NBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Central

PLAY-IN

Play-in First Round

Eastern Conference

Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference

Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96

Golden State at L.A. Lakers (n)

Play-in Second Round

Eastern Conference

Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Friday, May 21

Memphis at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, 8 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday, May 22

Eastern Conference

Miami at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Phoenix vs. TBD

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags