Georgia took a 7-0 lead when Stetson Bennett scored on a 21-yard run with 11:01 of the first quarter. Jack Podlesny made the PAT.
After a TCU fumble, the Bulldogs added a 24-yard field goal by Podlesny for a 10-0 lead with 6:51 showing in the initial period.
Derius Davis ran on the jet sweep, but fumbled and Georgia's Geo Javon Bullard recovered at the Horned Frogs' 33.
After falling behind, TCU got a big play when Max Duggan, a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, hit Davis for a 60-yard pass play down to the Bulldog 11-yard line.
Three plays later, Duggan scored on a 2-yard TD run. Griffin Kell booted the PAT to pull the Horned Frogs within 10-7 with 4:45 of the first.
Georgia went back up by 10 just minutes later as Bennett connected with Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard TD pass. Podlesny added the PAT the Bulldogs led 17-7 with 2:43 showing.
NOTES: TCU running back Kendre Miller was out due to injury. The 1300-yard rushing back from Mount Enterprise suffered an injury during the first half of the Horned Frogs' 51-45 win over Michigan on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. ... During the season Miller gained 1,399 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 224 carries. Only LaDanian Tomlison and Rusk legend Jim Swink have rushed for more TDs in a season than Miller.