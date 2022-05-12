TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard had a tear in her eye and a smile on her face.
She was saying goodbye to a group of Apache Ladies who compiled an impressive two-year record of winning along with capturing a national basketball championship.
So the Tyler Junior College women's head basketball coach was happy for her "babies" but sad to see them go, although "once an Apache Lady always an Apache Lady."
The group compiled a two-year mark of 50-12, along with the 2022 NJCAA Division I National Basketball Tournament championship, the second in the program's history.
Signing on Friday were Jasmine Payne (Texas A&M University-Commerce), Veonce Powell (The University of Texas at El Paso), Taryn Wills (Texas Wesleyan University), Daijah Torns (Oklahoma Christian University), Trinittee Alexander (University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma) and Deborah Ogayemi (University of Texas Rio Grande Valley).
Signing but not present for the ceremony was Tia Morgan (University of Arkansas Pine Bluff).
Tillis Hoard added three more Apache Ladies will sign before the end of May — Nadechka Laccen (5-6 guard, San Juan Puerto Rico), Shadiya Thomas (5-8 guard, Cypress) and Brianna Garrett (5-5 guard, Houston).
Payne (6-0 forward, Montgomery, Alabama) is planning to major in psychology at A&M-Commerce, which is moving to NCAA Division I and will compete in the Southland Conference.
Powell (5-7 guard, Miami, Florida) will be joining former UT Tyler Coach Kevin Baker at UTEP. The Miners compete in the Conference USA. She plans to major in geophysics and be a meteorologist some day.
TWU is the destination for Wills (5-9 guard, Round Rock). The Fort Worth school is an NAIA school and competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference. Wills is majoring in business.
Torns (6-1 forward, Austin) will be playing for Markeith Brown at OCU, a former LeTourneau University and A&M-Commerce coach. The school is located in Oklahoma City and competes in the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference. Torns noted she will get to visit Tyler as the Eagles are in the same league as UT Tyler. She plans to major in business administration.
Alexander is a 5-10 guard from Everman. The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma is located in Chickasha. The Drovers compete in the Sooner Athletic Conference of the NAIA and earned a berth in the NAIA national tournament last season. Alexander is in the pre-veterinary program.
Ogayemi (5-11 forward, Waterford, Ireland) will head south to UTRGV, which is located in Edinburg. The Vaqueros compete in the Western Athletic Conference. She plans to major in health and kinesiology.
The Apache Ladies had a 28-8 record for the 2021-22 season, achieving a ranking as high as No. 2 during the regular season and obtaining the top mark by winning the national tournament in Lubbock.