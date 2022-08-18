WHO: World coronavirus cases fall 24%; deaths rise in Asia
LONDON (AP) — New coronavirus cases reported globally dropped nearly a quarter in the last week while deaths fell 6% but were still higher in parts of Asia, according to a report Thursday on the pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The U.N. health agency said there were 5.4 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week, a decline of 24% from the previous week. Infections fell everywhere in the world, including by nearly 40% in Africa and Europe and by a third in the Middle East. COVID deaths rose in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia by 31% and 12% respectively, but fell or remained stable everywhere else.
At a press briefing Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said reported coronavirus deaths over the past month have surged 35%, and noted there had been 15,000 deaths in the past week.
"15,000 deaths a week is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives," Tedros said. He said the number of virus sequences shared every week has plummeted 90%, making it extremely difficult for scientists to monitor how COVID-19 might be mutating.
"But none of us is helpless," Tedros said. "Please get vaccinated if you are not, and if you need a booster, get one."
On Thursday, WHO's vaccine advisory group recommended for the first time that people most vulnerable to COVID-19, including older people, those with underlying health conditions and health workers, get a second booster shot. Numerous other health agencies and countries made the same recommendation months ago.
The expert group also said it had evaluated data from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for younger people and said children and teenagers were in the lowest priority group for vaccination, since they are far less likely to get severe disease.
Joachim Hombach, who sits on WHO's vaccine expert group, said it was also uncertain whether the experts would endorse widespread boosters for the general population or new combination vaccines that target the omicron variant.
"We need to see what the data will tell us and we need to see actually (what) will be the advantage of these vaccines that comprise an (omicron) strain," he said.
Dr. Alejandro Cravioto, the expert group's chair, said that unless vaccines were proven to stop transmission, their widespread use would be "a waste of the vaccine and a waste of time."
Earlier this week, British authorities authorized an updated version of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine that targets omicron and the U.K. government announced it would be offered to people over 50 beginning next month.
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student to 34 years in prison for spreading "rumors" and retweeting dissidents, according to court documents obtained Thursday, a decision that has drawn growing global condemnation.
Activists and lawyers consider the sentence against Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two and a researcher at Leeds University in Britain, shocking even by Saudi standards of justice.
So far unacknowledged by the kingdom, the ruling comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's crackdown on dissent even as his rule granted women the right to drive and other new freedoms in the ultraconservative Islamic nation.
Al-Shehab was detained during a family vacation on Jan. 15, 2021, just days before she planned to return to the United Kingdom, according to the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based human rights group.
Al-Shehab told judges she had been held for over 285 days in solitary confinement before her case was even referred to court, the legal documents obtained by The Associated Press show.
The Freedom Initiative describes al-Shehab as a member of Saudi Arabia's Shiite Muslim minority, which has long complained of systematic discrimination in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.
"Saudi Arabia has boasted to the world that they are improving women's rights and creating legal reform, but there is no question with this abhorrent sentence that the situation is only getting worse," said Bethany al-Haidari, the group's Saudi case manager.
Leading human rights watchdog Amnesty International on Thursday slammed al-Shehab's trial as "grossly unfair" and her sentence as "cruel and unlawful."
Since rising to power in 2017, Prince Mohammed has accelerated efforts to diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil with massive tourism projects — most recently plans to create the world's longest buildings that would stretch for more than 100 miles in the desert. But he has also faced criticism over his arrests of those who fail to fall in line, including dissidents and activists but also princes and businessmen.
Judges accused al-Shehab of "disturbing public order" and "destabilizing the social fabric" — claims stemming solely from her social media activity, according to an official charge sheet. They alleged al-Shehab followed and retweeted dissident accounts on Twitter and "transmitted false rumors."
The specialized criminal court handed down the unusually harsh 34-year sentence under Saudi counterterrorism and cybercrime laws, to be followed by a 34-year travel ban. The decision came earlier this month as al-Shehab appealed her initial sentence of six years.
"The (six-year) prison sentence imposed on the defendant was minor in view of her crimes," a state prosecutor told the appeals court. "I'm calling to amend the sentence in light of her support for those who are trying to cause disorder and destabilize society, as shown by her following and retweeting (Twitter) accounts."
The Saudi government in Riyadh, as well as its embassies in Washington and London, did not respond to a request for comment.
Leeds University confirmed that al-Shehab was in her final year of doctoral studies at the medical school.
"We are deeply concerned to learn of this recent development in Salma's case and we are seeking advice on whether there is anything we can do to support her," the university said.
Al-Shehab's sentencing also drew the attention of Washington, where the State Department said Wednesday it was "studying the case."
"Exercising freedom of expression to advocate for the rights of women should not be criminalized, it should never be criminalized," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom expressed concern on Twitter Thursday that the kingdom targeted al-Shehab "for her peaceful activism in solidarity w/political prisoners," as well as for her Shiite identity.
Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the oil-rich kingdom and held talks with Prince Mohammed in which he said he raised human rights concerns. Their meeting — and much-criticized fist-bump — marked a sharp turn-around from Biden's earlier vow to make the kingdom a "pariah" over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
During her appeal, al-Shehab said the harsh judgement was tantamount to the "destruction of me, my family, my future, and the future of my children." She has two young boys, aged 4 and 6.
She told judges she had no idea that simply retweeting posts "out of curiosity and to observe others' viewpoints," from a personal account with no more than 2,000 followers, constituted terrorism.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn't receive wide attention outside of tech publications.
Apple's explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get "full admin access" to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device's owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.
Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.
Apple did not say in the reports how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. In all cases, it cited an anonymous researcher.
Commercial spyware companies such as Israel's NSO Group are known for identifying and taking advantage of such flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets' smartphones, siphons their contents and surveils the targets in real time.
NSO Group has been blacklisted by the U.S. Commerce Department. Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.
Security researcher Will Strafach said he had seen no technical analysis of the vulnerabilities that Apple has just patched. The company has previously acknowledged similarly serious flaws and, in what Strafach estimated to be perhaps a dozen occasions, has noted that it was aware of reports that such security holes had being exploited.
CNN cancels 'Reliable Sources,' host Stelter leaving network
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has canceled its weekly "Reliable Sources" show on the media after three decades on the air, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.
The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.
"Reliable Sources," and its host, appear to be the first prominent casualties in CNN's effort to become less confrontational politically, a priority of Chris Licht, who became the network's chairman and CEO in the spring, and his boss, David Zaslav, head of the Warner Bros. Discovery parent company.
Stelter has written a book, "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of CNN's conservative critics.
Licht has made it known internally that he's not interested in conflict between CNN and Fox News on the network. The CNN "New Day" anchor Brianna Keilar had also attracted attention for detailed critical pieces on Fox, but they have stopped since Licht took over.
CNN has seen its reputation tumble dramatically among Republican and conservative viewers, some of it because of former President Donald Trump's relentless attacks, but also because of pointed political viewpoints expressed by its personalities. New management has been seeking to turn down the temperature.
Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media writer.
"He departs CNN as an impeccable broadcaster," said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. "We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we're confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show."
Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.
"It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential," he said. "I'll have more to say on Sunday."
"Reliable Sources" has been a part of CNN's Sunday schedule since 1993. Bernard Kalb was its initial host, and Howard Kurtz had a 15-year run before Stelter took over in 2013. Kurtz now hosts the "Media Buzz" show on Fox News.
There was a quick release of glee among some of Stelter's critics online. The conservative Daily Wire site tweeted a picture of a roomful of empty chairs, captioning it, "Brian Stelter's fans gathering to watch his last episode."
"Good riddance, Stelter," tweeted radio and Fox News host Mark Levin. "You and your ilk have done grave damage to a free press."
Dan Froomkin, a liberal media critic and head of the Press Watch website, tweeted that it was a terrible move by CNN.
Stelter "was the symbol of a media establishment willing to question itself," Froomkin said. "He was a flawed but essential voice in the national media. His firing is a win for all the wrong people."
The "Reliable Sources" newsletter, a daily compendium of the media's big stories, will continue and will be led by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.
Stars Coffee, anyone? Starbucks successor opening in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — People in Moscow who were disappointed when Starbucks closed its coffee shops after Russia sent troops into Ukraine may now feel a caffeine jolt of hope: A nearly identical operation is opening in the capital.
The name's almost the same: Stars Coffee. The logo could be the separated-at-birth twin of the Starbucks mermaid, with flowing hair, a small enigmatic smile and a star atop her head — though instead of a Starbucks crown she wears a Russian headdress called a kokoshnik.
The menu, judging by the company app introduced a day before the store's formal opening Friday, would look familiar to any Starbucks customer.
Starbucks said Thursday it had no comment on the new stores.
Seattle-based Starbucks was one of the most visible of the wave of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia or suspended their operations in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Others include McDonald's, IKEA and fast-fashion giant H&M.
The departure of these companies was a psychological blow to Russians who had become used to the comforts of Western-style consumer culture. But Russian entrepreneurs saw opportunity in suddenly unoccupied stores.
Former McDonald's outlets are reopening and attracting sizable crowds under the name Vkusno — i Tochka. Though the name doesn't roll off the tongue easily and is a little awkward to translate (roughly: It's Tasty — Period), the menu is a testament to imitation being the sincerest form of flattery.
Yunus Yusupov, a popular rap artist who uses the stage name Timati, and restaurateur Anton Pinsky partnered to buy the Starbucks assets, then took the imitation strategy a step further by giving the operation an English-language name.
At a news conference Thursday, they vowed to reopen all the former Starbucks under their new identity and even expand the business. The U.S. company had built its Russian operation to about 130 stores since entering the country in 2007. The stores were owned and operated by a franchisee, Alshaya Group of Kuwait.
While the close resemblance of the new operations to their predecessors could be seen as riding someone else's inspiration and effort, the Starbucks and McDonald's successors also fit a national-pride concept. Since Russia was walloped by sanctions and foreign pullouts, officials frequently assert that Russia will overcome by relying on its own resources and energies.
"Now the economic situation is difficult, but this is a time of opportunity," Oleg Eskindarov, president of the holding company that partnered in the Starbucks deal, told the state news agency Tass. "For the past four months, we have been very actively looking at exiting companies following the example of Starbucks. There are several more similar examples, but we cannot talk about them yet."