Audience members at the R. Don Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center were filled with feelings of enchantment as court members of the 89th Texas Rose Festival gathered on stage to coronate Queen Molly Louise Berry on Friday.
Dressed in a royal blue, white, gold and light blue sparkling dazzling dress, Berry was crowned as the 89th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival by Tom J. Brown, president of the 2022 Texas Rose Festival.
Along with Berry's gown, the rest of the court's costumes were unveiled to the public for the first time as the audience watched in awe.
Read the full story about the coronation here.
Also, take a look through our three photo galleries from the coronation:
For all of the Tyler Morning Telegraph's coverage on the Texas Rose Festival, click here.