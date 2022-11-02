Filling the auditorium with dance performances and arts, Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy hosted its fourth annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration event for community and students Tuesday night.
For the past few years the campus has hosted the event on Nov. 1, which is Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Hispanic holiday celebrating and honoring loved ones who have passed away.
During the event not only did attendees enjoy performances by Aztec and folkloric dancers, but a performance of Caldwell’s middle school mariachi band, a day of the dead themed gallery, and new additions such as an artisan market of Hispanic businesses and skull face painters.
Jennifer Vaughn, visual arts teacher at Caldwell, mentioned that the event is not only a celebration of the holiday but also a way for students to learn more about the tradition.
As Vaughn mentioned, the event allows students to learn more about the day of the dead, but according to event attendee Micah Lewis, who is a Caldwell parent of a third grade student, she added that the event opened her eyes about Hispanic culture.
“We were talking and side-watching the show and I kind of wanted to tear up because without things like this I would’ve never known these are things part of the culture. I think it's really beautiful that we can celebrate it,” she said. “I think it's pretty great that you can learn about different cultures and I think it's really great they highlighted Dia de los Muertos.”
Vaugh mentioned that it's important for the campus to celebrate the day of the dead in order to celebrate a large portion of the community.
“We have a large Hispanic population in our school as well as in Tyler. We think it's very important to include the community in our celebration,” she said.
Those who attended the event also enjoyed food such as pan dulce, or sweet bread, and were also able to honor individuals who have passed away with decorated ofrendas, or altars.