Numerous Dixie Elementary students and staff dressed as book characters roamed the outside of the campus on Friday morning participating in the annual storybook character parade day.
Holding their books tight, students were not only showing off their costumes of the day but proudly showing off their favorite books to parents who came to see the parade.
Kimberly Simmons, Dixie Elementary principal, said this is the third year of the event and called it a fun way to not only tie up Red Ribbon Week and incorporate Halloween but also to promote reading.
“We get really excited about it. We go all in, it's something we do every year and they just love to do it,” Simmons said. “With today's kids we have to be different, just engaging them in different ways and letting them know that literacy is fun; reading is fun.”
"I’m hoping that allows them to continue to read, and that's one of our No. 1 goals is to promote literacy, to get our students reading because reading is tied into every subject and once they have the love for reading, it will naturally be that much easier for them.”