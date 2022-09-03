The stands were packed with fans Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Some were pulling for the blue, others for the red — but both were equally hyped for the Rose City Rivalry game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy.
The Lions and Red Raiders met on Earl Campbell Field for the 65th consecutive year and 67th time for the highly anticipated game.
At halftime, Tyler ISD announced the results of the 32nd annual Pantry Raid, in which the two schools collected canned goods and non-perishable food items along with monetary donations to benefit the food bank.
Check out our photo gallery of fans and halftime performances.
For sports coverage, visit etvarsity.com.