About 100 community members attended the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours event held Thursday at the M. Roberts Media office in downtown Tyler.
The chamber event aims to connect area professionals, business owners and other community members by providing a night of entertainment and networking. The chamber invites its members to host the event which is held once a month after typical work-day hours from 5 to 7 p.m.
M. Roberts Media, at 501 E. Ferguson St. in downtown Tyler, hosted Thursday’s event which featured food from Azalea Catering Company, beverages from HTeaO, ETX Brewing Company and R&K Distributors, along with music and photo booth entertainment by Inkredible Sounds. Patterson Commercial owns the building in which the event was held.
Guests mingled for about two hours as they shook hands, exchanged business cards and connected with area professionals from various lines of work.
Organizers called the event a success and were glad to provide a night of community networking.
Other products by M. Roberts Media include the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine along with the Longview News-Journal, Kilgore News Herald, Marshall News Messenger, Panola Watchman and Victoria Advocate. The company also owns its own full-service digital agency, M. Roberts Digital, and TCM Printing.
Anyone interested in becoming a chamber member or members interested in hosting an After Hours event can contact the chamber at 903-592-1661. More information can also be found at tylertexas.com .
For more information about M. Roberts Media, visit mrobertsmedia.com .