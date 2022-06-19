Tyler Area Gays hosted its 12th annual Pride in the Park event Saturday at Lindsey Park.

The event consisted of vendors and food trucks, a dog fashion show and a drag performance hosted by Miss Gay State at Large 2022 Carmela Riata DuBuque. 

 
 

