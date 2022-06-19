Tyler Area Gays hosted its 12th annual Pride in the Park event Saturday at Lindsey Park.
The event consisted of vendors and food trucks, a dog fashion show and a drag performance hosted by Miss Gay State at Large 2022 Carmela Riata DuBuque.
Video Editor / Bilingual Multimedia Journalist
Photographer and video editor but I also cover community outreach, bilingual content, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com
