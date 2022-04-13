A storm Tuesday night caused widespread damage throughout the city of Tyler. According to the city, the areas of the Azalea District, Old Jacksonville Highway and Old Bullard Road saw the most extensive damage.

At least 90 trees or large limbs were reported down throughout the city with half of those landing on power lines. Some residents had trees fall into their homes or on their cars causing damage.

This collective photo gallery features photos taken by Tyler Morning Telegraph staff, our news partners at CBS19, Kenny Rigsby and others who submitted courtesy photos to the newspaper. Have photos you'd like to send in? Email us at news@tylerpaper.com and be sure to include the location of the damage. 

 
 

