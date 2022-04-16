Residents in Tyler's historic neighborhoods are still picking up the pieces after a damaging storm earlier this week.
Powerful 100 mph winds damaged homes and cars while bring down dozens of trees and large limbs. Destruction can still be seen throughout the Azalea and Charnwood Districts but the community is working to clean up and rebuild.
City officials said it could take up to two weeks to completely clear the debris. The city is currently taking work orders for extra storm brush pickup through April 22. Call (903) 531-1388 for more information.
This photo gallery shows crews and residents on Friday afternoon making progress on the neighborhoods.