Rain fell on Tyler and surrounding areas of Smith County on Thursday morning.
The county has recently been experiencing a drought with extremely hot and dry conditions, so the rainfall was welcome.
Although much needed, the rain did bring strong winds and cause issues in the county.
In Tyler, some intersections lost power and there are downed trees and power lines throughout the city, causing at least one road closure that has since reopened.
Crews are still working to clean up debris as of Thursday around noon.
Check out some photos of scenes around Tyler after the rain.