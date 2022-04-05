Overnight storms caused significant damage to at least a dozen homes in Whitehouse while others in the city saw minor damage. In Tyler, several trees were reported down in roadways and at residents' homes. Check out our photos of damage from across Whitehouse and Tyler.

