Overnight storms caused significant damage to at least a dozen homes in Whitehouse while others in the city saw minor damage. In Tyler, several trees were reported down in roadways and at residents' homes. Check out our photos of damage from across Whitehouse and Tyler.
centerpiece
PHOTOS: Overnight storms cause damage in Whitehouse and Tyler
Ana Conejo
Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist
Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January of 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
“We are going up to Jerusalem, and the Son of Man will be delivered over to the chief priests and the teachers of the law. They will condemn him to death and will hand him over to the Gentiles to be mocked and flogged and crucified. On the third day he will be raised to life!” (Matthew 20: 18-19)
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man advances as top 24 contestant on 'American Idol'
-
Official: One killed in Whitehouse in overnight storms
-
Tyler car dealership damaged following fire during severe weather
-
PHOTOS: See inside 55-year-old Hubbard Middle School, which would be replaced if bond passes
-
Tyler parents indicted in connection with children appearing malnourished, begging for water