Greg Muckleroy, of Kilgore and CEO of NPaccess, speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration on Saturday at the Texas African American Museum. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Attendees sing "The Negro National Anthem: 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'" during the Martin Luther King Jr. Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler on Saturday. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Rev. Ricky Garner of Bethel Hope Bible Church speaks to the crowd during the MLK Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler on Saturday. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
The crowd claps and recognizes Larry Wade for his recent accomplishment of being the first African American elected to serve as president of the Smith County Historical Society. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
From left, Greg Muckleroy, Gloria Washington, Dorinda Williams, and Larry Wade pose for a photo at the Pre MLK Day Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler on Saturday. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Students from Promise Academy pose for a photo at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler on Saturday. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Dorinda Williams, vice president of the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, speaks to the crowd at the MLK Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum on Saturday in Tyler. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Stanley Cofer, president of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation in Tyler, speaks to the crowd during the MLK Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler on Saturday. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Alex of Promise Academy leads the crowd in song on Saturday during the Martin Luther King Jr. Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
From left, LaRhonda Hamilton and Dorinda Williams pose for a photo at the MLK Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at Texas African American Museum in Tyler on Saturday. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Texas African American Museum Executive Director Gloria Washington, right, is interviewed by CBS19 multimedia journalist Nirali Jayswal on Saturday before the museum's pre-holiday celebration ahead of MLK Jr. Day on Monday. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Students from Promise Academy get ready to sing for the crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler on Saturday. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
