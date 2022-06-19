The annual Juneteenth Parade filled the streets of North Tyler on Saturday with motorcycles, floats, antique cars, horses and a united community ready to celebrate the holiday.
Juneteenth marks the date — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.
The day was recognized June 17, 2021, as a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
From MLK Boulevard, the parade made its way down Border Avenue to the final destination of Woldert Park.