Hundreds gathered in downtown Tyler on Sunday for the 2022 Tyler Pride March.
The event aimed to bring residents together to celebrate National Pride Month and was held for the second annual year.
Attendees browsed through a variety of items multiple vendors had to offer at the vendor market, watched drag, singing and burlesque performances, marched around downtown in support of Pride Month and more.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Tyler Transgender Support Group and INCITE, a national network of radical feminists of color aiming to end violence against women of color and others in the community, according to organizers.
"The Tyler Pride March is both a celebration and a statement," group organizers said in the Facebook event page. "It is a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community and a statement to our area that we exist, we thrive, we love and exist, despite their constant efforts to erase us."
According to the Library of Congress, Pride Month is celebrated each year in the June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. "The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ+) individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally," the website states.