With a goal to fuse the community as one, a Calaveritas (little skulls) Trunk-or-Treat event was held Sunday in downtown Tyler to celebrate Halloween and the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday.
Attendees headed to the square to enjoy performances of Aztec dances, music by a band and mariachi, DJ, sale of Mexican artisan products, and even a Selena costume contest to honor the Hispanic-American Texan singer.
Organizer Paulina PedroXS said the main goal of the event was to unite all residents of Tyler and continue spreading traditions of other cultures throughout the city.
Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, school districts and more gave out candy to children. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn about services provided by local organizations and nonprofits.
There were also other kids activities and food trucks on-site.
