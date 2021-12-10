On Thursday night, ETX Brewing Co. hosted a Merry Grinchmas event in downtown Tyler. Read the full story here.
top story
PHOTOS: ETX Brewing Co. hosts Merry Grinchmas event
Tags
Ana Conejo
Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist
Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and features. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January of 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Trending Topics
-
Whitehouse man gets 16-year prison sentence for death of Tyler man in 2017
-
Phenomenal Freshmen: QB Brisbon, RB Stewart have Chapel Hill in state semifinals
-
Great East Texas Shootout: Brownsboro teams go 4-0 on opening day
-
Whitehouse man found guilty of murder in Tyler man's 2017 death
-
By The (UIL) Numbers: Jacksonville, Sulphur Springs dropping to 4A