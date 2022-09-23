The East Texas State Fair opened on Friday and will continue through Oct. 2.
Looking forward to the food? Rides? Games? Check out our photo gallery to gain some insight what to expect when you attend the fair.
FAIR HOURS
Weekdays………………..…2 to 10 p.m.
Weekends…………………..10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
FOOD ROW
Weekdays…………………..11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (free admission)
CARNIVAL HOURS
Monday - Thursday...........4 to 10 p.m.
Friday............................ 4 to 11 p.m.
Saturday.........................Noon to 11 p.m.
Sunday...........................Noon to 10 p.m.
*Carnival ticket booths will close one hour before rides close.