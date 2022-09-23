The East Texas State Fair opened on Friday and will continue through Oct. 2.

Looking forward to the food? Rides? Games? Check out our photo gallery to gain some insight what to expect when you attend the fair.

FAIR HOURS

Weekdays………………..…2 to 10 p.m.

Weekends…………………..10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

FOOD ROW

Weekdays…………………..11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (free admission)

CARNIVAL HOURS

Monday - Thursday...........4 to 10 p.m.

Friday............................ 4 to 11 p.m.

Saturday.........................Noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday...........................Noon to 10 p.m.

*Carnival ticket booths will close one hour before rides close.

Read more about the fair here.

 
 

