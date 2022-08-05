Families arrived hours early at Fun Forest Park in Tyler on Thursday to secure their spot in line for the City of Tyler's 9th annual drive-thru School is Cool backpack and school supplies giveaway.

Tags

Video Editor / Bilingual Multimedia Journalist

Photographer and video editor but I also cover community outreach, bilingual content, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com