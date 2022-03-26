Tyler ISD's Andy Woods Elementary hosted its 13th Annual Parents in P.E. event on Friday, which included participation of all grades on campus throughout the day and 350 parents in attendance. Parents faced students on an obstacle course of five different courses and a gaga ball pit. Check our photos here! 

