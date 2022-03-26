Tyler ISD's Andy Woods Elementary hosted its 13th Annual Parents in P.E. event on Friday, which included participation of all grades on campus throughout the day and 350 parents in attendance. Parents faced students on an obstacle course of five different courses and a gaga ball pit. Check our photos here!
top story
PHOTOS: Andy Woods Elementary hosts Parents in P.E. obstacle course event
Ana Conejo
Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist
Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January of 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Bulletin
