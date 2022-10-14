Guests walked into the Cascades Country Club to see a Patrick Mahomes jersey, a trophy and a Kansas City helmet and were then surprised with the presence of Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Chiefs.

Hunt was the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Men’s Luncheon guest speaker Friday morning. Hunt has been involved in the Chiefs leadership for nearly two decades, and the team calls him the “driving force behind the resurgence” of the franchise.

Hunt spoke to the crowd of men gathered at the club about family contributions to the Texas Rose Festival, his family’s legacy in sports, and of course, Whitehouse native and Chiefs Quarterback Mahomes.

Read the full story here.