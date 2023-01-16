In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., local residents gathered for the 37th annual celebration in downtown Tyler.
The yearly event is hosted by Tyler Together Race Relations Forum and this year’s theme was “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
The event began with a short program on the square. Attendees then marched down Broadway Avenue to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for a special service with musical performances, speeches and more.