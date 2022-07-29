East Texas Symphony Orchestra performed a 'Jazz Night' show at True Vine Brewing Co. on Thursday night.
top story
PHOTO GALLERY: East Texas Symphony Orchestra 'Jazz Night'
Ana Conejo
Video Editor / Bilingual Multimedia Journalist
Photographer and video editor but I also cover community outreach, bilingual content, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man jailed on $2.5 million bond, accused of child sex assault
-
#bEASTTexas Football Countdown: Rusk
-
Tyler transportation group amends plan to extend Waljim Street
-
Popular Jacksonville barbecue joint adds bar to restaurant
-
TSWA Class 4A Baseball: Canton's Ace Reese named to first team; Bullard's David Wilson, Rusk's JD Thompson earn second-team honors