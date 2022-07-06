AMC Theatres announced Tuesday that through the end of October, movies at U.S. locations are $5 plus tax for showtimes on Tuesdays. To participate in $5 Discount Tuesdays, guests need only to be a member of the AMC Stubs program, including AMC Stubs Insider, which is free to join.
While an additional fee applies for movies in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and PRIME, the base fee for these premium movies is also $5.
At participating locations, guests can pair a “Cameo-sized” popcorn with a 21 oz. Icee or a “Cameo-sized” fountain drink for $5 plus tax on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC offers several other discount programs.
AMC Stubs A-List
Frequent moviegoers may benefit from joining the AMC Stubs A-List program. Members enjoy up to three movies per week, in every format offered by AMC, for one monthly price. In some areas, guests are saving on moviegoing after a single visit to the theatre through AMC Stubs A-List. In addition, A-List also provides all the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere.
AMC Stubs Premiere
For $15 per year, AMC Stubs Premiere members get benefits like a $5 reward for every $50 spent on tickets and concessions; waived fees for online ticketing purchases; free upsizes on popcorn & fountain drinks and birthday gift of a free large popcorn and soda.
AMC Stubs Insider
Free to join, AMC Stubs Insider allows guests to take advantage of the $5 Discount Tuesday offer, as well as earn points towards a $5 reward, get a free refill on the purchase of a large popcorn, receive a birthday gift good for a free large popcorn and no online ticketing fees for purchases of four or more tickets in a single transaction.
Matinee Times
Every day of the week, including weekends, AMC offers lower prices on movie tickets for showtimes before 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., depending on the location. This includes Premium experience showtimes and opening weekends.
AMC Fan Faves
AMC offers a selection of fan favorite films with tickets for $5 plus every day. AMC regularly updates its selection of Fan Fave movies. To see what’s available, guests can visit www.amctheatres.com/fan-faves.
“Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic. As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, AMC.
For more information and sign up to become an AMC Stubs member, guests can visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/amcstubs
For more information about Discount Tuesday at AMC, guests can visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/discount-tuesdays
For information on all of AMC discounts and promotions, guests can visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/discounts