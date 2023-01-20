Mount Pleasant kept its record clean by scoring an 83-50 District 15-5A basketball win over the shorthanded Tyler Lions on Friday at the Lions Den.
The No. 8 Tigers move to 26-0 overall and 7-0 in district. The Lions, who are still missing the majority of their varsity squad due to suspensions from an altercation with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana, are 16-7 and 4-3.
In Longview, Pine Tree defeated Texas High, 71-39. On Tuesday, Texas High forfeited to Hallsville.
Marquette Martin was the only Lion rejoining the varsity after receiving a one-game suspension for leaving the bench in the game with Texas High. The junior joined senior Ashad Walker and freshman Kenson Anderson who have not missed any games. Martin scored six points in his return, including hitting a 3-pointer.
The Lions are hopeful of more varsity players returning to the roster when they play host to Hallsville on Tuesday. Mount Pleasant is scheduled to host Whitehouse on Tuesday.
Five Tigers hit in double figures, led by a trio who connected on 16 points each — Reggie Webster (3 3-pointers), Kelcey Morris (5 3-pointers) and Payton Chism (2 3-pointers).
Kai Price, a junior point guard, added 14 points with Carter Chism adding 12 (4 3-pointers). Rounding out the MP scoring were Jordyn Hurndon (7 points, 1 3-pointer) and De’keivous Heath (2).
The Tigers were 14 of 25 from 3-point. The Lions were 5 of 20 from long distance. Tyler was 7 of 13 at the free throw line and Mount Pleasant was 1 of 2.
Walker, a 6-2 senior, paced the Lions with 19 points, including 6 of 7 at the free throw line. He had one trey.
Gordon Mitchell, a 6-0 sophomore, hit for 11 points for Tyler, plus three 3-pointers.
Joining Walker, Mitchell and Martin in scoring were Anderson (6), LaTavion Golden, a 6-3 sophomore, (6) and Aidan Keyes (2).
Walker led the Lions with eight rebounds and five steals. Martin and Golden each had three boards with Keyes adding three steals. Walker and Golden had a block each.
Webster led Mount Pleasant with 10 boards with Price and Carter Chism grabbing five rebounds each along with a block apiece. Price and Payton Chism each had three steals.
In Mount Pleasant, the Tyler Lady Lions lost to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers, 40-34, as the girls teams began the second round of district.