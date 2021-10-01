No scoring in first q.

But MPHS started a drive with 5:03 to go in 1st Q -are up the remainder of quarter.

. Layne Pinckard 21 pass to Tyrone Brown set up an Ed Wilder 3 Run for TD. Jo Mendoza Pat good. 7-0, MP. With 11:55 to go in half. 14 play, 79 yard drive , 5:08 TOP

Whitehouse answered with 10 play, 75 yard drive. Josh Green 2 yard TD run. Bo Benson PAT good. With 8:42 to go. 14-7, MPHS.

MP answered with 66 yard, 11 play drive. Big play a 30 yard pass from Pinckard to Miller McCrumby. Pinckard’s 1 yard TD run, Mendoza PAT. 14-7, MP with 4:15 to play.

Whitehouse’s next drive bad center to QB exchange. Ball went into the end zone , recovered by WHS for a MP safety. 16-7, MP with 3:26 to go.

16-7 , Mt Pleasant at half.

