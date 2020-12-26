As a young gardener, I understood orchids to be difficult, finicky and beyond my horticultural skills. Then, three plants changed all of that.
First, it was a pass-a-long yellow cattleya orchid, and then, a pass-a-long encyclia butterfly orchid. Both proved easy over the years, so I moved them to Tyler with me. Then after having my confidence boosted, I picked out a blooming phalaenopsis orchid at the nursery when I started here in 2016 and have kept at least one in bloom in my office window ever since. I can see why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service made the phalaenopsis a Texas Superstar selection (texassuperstar.com). They are beautiful and easy if you follow a few rules.
Phalaenopsis, the moth orchid, is one of the best orchids for growing in the home. Temperatures for phalaenopsis should usually be above 68 degrees. at night, and range between 75 and 85 degrees. during the day for fast leaf and root growth. Although higher temperatures force faster vegetative growth, higher humidity and air movement must accompany higher temperatures and the maximum should not exceed 95 degrees. Night temperatures around 60-65 degrees, and day temperature not to exceed 78 degrees, are desirable for several weeks in the fall to initiate flower spikes. A drafty east window in my office does the trick. A sudden, drastic change in temperature can cause bud drop on plants with buds ready to open and the plants can certainly freeze. The bottom line: Grow them inside during the winter and outside on a partially shaded patio or deck during the spring, summer, and fall. Do not put them in full sun during the summer or they will sun burn. Before the first frost in the fall, bring them back inside when you haul in your Christmas cactus.
Phalaenopsis grow easily in a bright window, with little or no direct sun. Sitting on a table far from a window will not produce any blooms. No matter how bright your indoor lights seem, most homes are too dark and too dry for jungle loving orchids. Use supplemental lighting if possible.
Water is especially critical for phalaenopsis. Because they have no major water-storage organs other than their leaves, they must never completely dry out. Water plants thoroughly and do not water again until nearly dry. In the heat of summer outdoors, this may be every few days. I water mine once a week in my office window.
Humidity is important for phalaenopsis, with the recommended humidity being between 50% and 80%. Since this is more humid than we like it in our homes, misting them helps, as does sitting them on a tray full of gravel and shallow water. It’s extremely important that the roots don’t sit in water which will kill them, so make sure to remove them from their decorative containers which often don’t have drainage holes.
Phalaenopsis orchids need regular fertilization so I feed them half strength water soluble fertilizer every time I water them.
Repotting is best done in late spring when the pots are root bound, using an orchid potting mix.
Greg Grant is the Smith County horticulturist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. He is author of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening, Heirloom Gardening in the South, and The Rose Rustlers. You can read his “Greg’s Ramblings” blog at arborgate.com, read his “In Greg’s Garden” in each issue of Texas Gardener magazine (texasgardener.com), and follow him on Facebook at “Greg Grant Gardens.” More science-based lawn and gardening information from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can be found at aggieturf.tamu.edu and aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu.