KYIV, Ukraine — Only a few hours after the European Union pledged new aid for Ukraine, Russia responded with a massive wave of drone and missile attacks.
"The occupiers have launched strikes on critical infrastructure," Kharkiv's military governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Friday. Some 150,000 households were without electricity, he said.
In the Zaporizhzhya region in the southeast, officials said 17 projectiles hit within an hour. A senior official in the Zaporizhzhya city council, Anatoly Kuryev, described it on his Telegram channel as the "largest number since the beginning of the invasion."
Farther north, close to the Russian border, Kharkiv military governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram that 10 strikes were registered in his area. In the morning, sirens were wailing throughout the country, forcing many people to shelters once again.
According to media reports, explosions were also heard during Thursday night in Dnipro and in the Vinnytsia region. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, Serhyy Lysak, said the explosions came from Ukrainian air defense systems which had intercepted all the incoming drones.
However, in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, a missile had caused serious damage to energy infrastructure, Lysak said.
Ukraine is already bracing for fresh Russian offensives on the first anniversary of the start of the war on Feb. 24 and the latest attacks came as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for extra EU and NATO help. He has been making the requests for weeks now, pointing out that Russian aggression is a threat to the international community.
Zelenskyy said Russian missiles flew through Romania's airspace, but the Romanian Defense Ministry denied this.
Ukrainian authorities also reported Russian missiles flying over Moldova, coming from the Black Sea, which Moldova confirmed.
The Foreign Ministry there summoned the Russian ambassador about this.
Meanwhile as Zelenskyy headed back from Brussels, he also met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Poland late on Thursday.
Zelensky briefed Duda on the results of his meetings in Brussels, Paris and London during their talks in the southern city of Rzeszów, the Polish leader's foreign policy advisor Marcin Przydacz told the PAP news agency on Friday.