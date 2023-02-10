An artwork by Italian urban artist Tvboy is seen on a wall of a heavily damaged during Russian attacks House of Culture, on Tuesday in Irpin, Ukraine. Irpin, a town outside of Kyiv, was turned into a battlefield early in Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, as Russian forces made a failed attempt at seizing the capital. Feb. 24 will mark one year since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the time since, fighting has largely concentrated in the east and south of the country, but the capital remains the target of regular air strikes.