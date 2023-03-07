Morris Williams hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to propel No. 12 Paris Junior College to a 61-60 upset of No. 5 Coastal Bend College in Game 2 of the Region XIV Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Dragons (10-20) advance to meet No. 4 Trinity Valley (11-18) at 3 p.m. Thursday. The Cougars end their season at 19-11.
Trailing 60-58, Williams launched a 3-pointer left of the circle that went through the bottom of the net at 1.8 seconds for the game-winner.
Trey Swazer had a double double for Paris — 10 points and 12 rebounds. Others in double figures scoring were Jaylen Wysinger (13), Esteban Roacho (11) and Trae Johnson (10). Ronald Holmes had seven assists with Roacho registering four steals.
Peter McKey and Malik Nash led CBC with 14 points, followed by Ikechukwu Nwaobi (12) and former TJC Apache Taevon Anderson (10). Willie Williams had 11 rebounds with Breion Powell grabbing 10.