Dodgers 6, Mariners 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings, Cody Bellinger homered for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Thursday.
Kershaw moved past Don Drysdale and into second place on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list. It came on his fifth strikeout of the game when he got Shed Long Jr. swinging leading off the fifth inning. Kershaw now has 2,493 and trails only Don Sutton in franchise history. Sutton has 2,696.
Kershaw (3-1) struck out the side in the fifth and got Sam Haggerty leading off the sixth. He closed out his dominant afternoon by fanning Long and Braden Bishop. It was a second straight dominant performance for the lefty, after he allowed one run and one hit in his last start against the Angels.
Seattle managed just four hits off Kershaw and the only run came on Kyle Seager’s solo home run in the fourth inning. Haggerty’s double and singles by Kyle Lewis and Austin Nola were the only other hits allowed by Kershaw.
White Sox 5, Tigers 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 5-0 Thursday to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.
Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory, his fifth in seven career decisions against Detroit, as Chicago completed a 5-2 homestand with its fifth straight win. The right-hander also struck out 13 against Oakland on Aug. 11, 2019.
The White Sox hadn’t swept a four-game set against the Tigers since Sept. 1-4, 2005, the year of their only World Series title since the 1917 season.
Anderson hit a solo homer off reliever Tyler Alexander to extend the lead to 5-0 in the fourth. The shortstop had eight hits and seven RBIs in the series.
Free-falling Detroit (9-14) dropped its ninth straight. At 15-11, Chicago moved as many as four games over .500 for the first time since April 29 of the 2017 season.
Rangers place SS Andrus (back), OF Calhoun (hamstring) on IL
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed shortstop Elvis Andrus and left fielder Willie Calhoun on the 10-day injured list.
Calhoun suffered a left hamstring strain when running out an RBI infield single in the 10th inning of the Rangers’ loss at San Diego on Wednesday night. An MRI on Thursday revealed a low-grade strain for Calhoun, who will be sidelined at least three weeks.
Andrus appeared as a pinch-runner in that game, but that was also the third straight day he didn’t start because of a lower back strain. Before that, the shortstop was the only Rangers player to start each of their first 20 games.
Texas recalled right-hander Kyle Cody and infielder Yadiel Rivera from its alternate training site before the series finale against the Padres.
Andrus, the longest-tenured Rangers player in his 12th season and a week shy of his 32nd birthday, is hitting .184 with no homers and three RBIs this season.
“He was fine last night. He woke up pretty stiff this morning though,” manager Chris Woodward said of Andrus before the IL move was announced. “I just told him that I wanted to make sure he’s 100 percent so he can kind of go hard when he comes back and not have to kind of play through and have it linger.”
Calhoun suffered a broken jaw when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game in March, but that injury didn’t force him to miss any regular-season games after the start of the season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was hitting .172 with eight RBIs in 18 games this season.
Designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo was also out of the lineup Thursday, and Woodward said he could get a couple of days off after struggling through a calf issue.
“He has been grinding kind of through it, so wanted to get him off his feet a little bit,” Woodward said.