DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns and Tre Siggers ran for three scores as SMU crushed Central Florida 55-28 on Saturday.
Ryan O’Keefe pulled in an 18-yard pass from Mikey Keene and Parker Navarro ran in from the 6 to put UCF up 14-7 with 5:33 left in the first quarter but the Mustangs answered with 31 straight points to take a 38-14 advantage at intermission.
Ulysses Bentley IV started the SMU run by stiff-arming his way 56 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-14 and Siggers put the Mustangs in front for good with a 10-yard run for his first score.
Bentley gained 97 yards on 14 carries for the Mustangs (8-2, 4-2 American) and Siggers added 93 on 11 carries as SMU gained 241 yards on the ground. Dylan Goffney caught 10 passes for 88 yards.
North Texas 20, UTEP 17
DENTON (AP) — Austin Aune threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, Ethan Mooney made a 27-yard field goal with 7 seconds left and North Texas held on to beat UTEP 20-17 on Saturday.
On third-and-8 from the 32, Aune hit Detraveon Brown for a 58-yard gain to the to 10 and, after a North Texas timeout, Mooney’s kick put the Mean Green in front.
UNT (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA) took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter before a 17-play, 98-yard drive ended when Isaiah Johnson was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 2.
Florida State 31, Miami 18
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment and two plays later ran it in from 1 yard out with 26 seconds to go as Florida State defeated Miami 31-28 on Saturday.
Trailing 28-23 and taking over at the Seminoles’ 20-yard line, Travis dropped back and connected with Ja’Khi Douglas on a 59-yard catch-and-run. After two incompletions and a false start, Travis connected with Parchment on the 24-yard reception to the goal line.
Travis completed 18 of 26 passes for 274 yards and he ran 22 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns for Florida State (4-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Seminoles picked up their first victory over a rival — Miami, Florida or Clemson — since a Nov. 25, 2017 win over the Gators.
Army 63, Bucknell 10
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jabari Laws passed for a score, Tyson Riley was one of eight Black Knights to rush for a touchdown, and Army rolled over Bucknell 63-10 on Saturday.
Army (6-4) became bowl-eligible for a second consecutive season and for the fifth time in six seasons. The Black Knights scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 42-0 at halftime. The second half was delayed significantly because of lightning around Michie Stadium.
Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21
HOUSTON (AP) — Bailey Zappe threw five touchdown passes, including three during a four-minute span in the second quarter, and Western Kentucky beat Rice, 42-21, on Saturday.
With two games left in Hilltoppers reguar season and leading Conference USA, Zappe leads the nation with 42 touchdown passes. He has thrown at least three touchdown passes in every game this season and has thrown five or more scores in a game four times.
Abilene Christian 29, Tarleton 3
ABILENE (AP) — Peyton Mansell threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading Abilene Christian to a 29-3 victory over Tarleton on Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-5, 1-4 ASUN/WAC challenge) put the game away with a 16-point fourth quarter that included a 1-yard TD run by Mansell and a 19-yard scoring run by Davion Johnson.
Sam Houston 42, Eastern Kentucky 28
HUNTSVILLE (AP) — Eric Schmid threw for 392 yards with three touchdowns, ran for a fourth and Sam Houston defeated Eastern Kentucky 42-28 on Saturday to clinch an automatic qualifier into the upcoming FCS playoffs.
Sam Houston (9-0, 5-0 WAC/ASUN), the top-ranked team in the FCS, scored back-to-back touchdowns to end the first half with a 21-0 lead.
Ramon Jefferson carried 15 times for 55 yards and touchdowns of 13 and 1 yards for Sam Houston.