For Tyler High football fans, seeing No. 7 jet past opposing secondaries has become a familiar sight.
More times than not the Lions' quarterbacks find Montrell Wade gliding downfield.
Wade lead District 7-5A Division with 739 receiving yards on 32 catches. That's an average of 23.1 per catch. The 6-1, 175-pounder also is tops with 13 touchdowns.
The junior speedster and his Lions take the field on Friday in Tyler's final regular season home game. The Lions (5-3, 3-1) take on Sherman (3-5, 1-3) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
Wade feels the Lions will bounce back against the Bearcats after suffering a loss to Highland Park last week in Dallas.
"We will be ready," said Wade, who has multiple offers from colleges around the nation. "That was disappointing last week but we want to send the seniors off with a win in their final game at Rose Stadium.
"Sherman has got us the last two years, so we will be ready."
Wade has been in the spotlight since before he was a freshman. He received an offer from Kansas right out of Boulter Middle School. Then Jayhawk coach Les Miles knows talent and sent then the offers have flooded in.
"I really don't pay attention to that now," Wade said. "I am just concerned about helping my team get better each week and making a long run in the playoffs."
While quarterback Eli Holt is expected to miss Friday's game because of an injury last week, Wade has full confidence in backup sophomore quarterback Derrick McFall. Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said Holt is being held out for precautionary reasons and will return for the district finale at Longview on Nov. 5.
"Derrick will do a great job," Wade said.